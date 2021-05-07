SC Refuses To Intervene In Plea Seeking Stay On Central Vista Construction Amid COVID

Refusing to intervene, Supreme Court on Friday, disposed off a plea seeking a stay on the construction work of the Central Vista project amid the COVID crisis in Delhi. The petitioner represented by advocate Siddharth Luthra argued that amid a 'public emergency' the construction must be deferred by 3-4 weeks. The SC opined that as the matter is pending before the Delhi HC, the SC asked Luthra to ask the Delhi HC on Monday to take up the matter at its earliest.

SC refuses to intervene in Central Vista construction

Luthra said, "How come at a time when there is a health emergency in the country, construction activity can go on? The situation is bad and labourers are in health camps. We are facing a humanitarian crisis. If construction activity will be deferred for 3 - 4 weeks, it will serve the purpose. Since there is a public health emergency, let the matter be taken by the Delhi High Court on May 10".

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim relief to a plea seeking a halt on construction of the Central Vista Project during the COVID-19 peak. In wake of the COVID-19 curbs issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the petition sought the aforesaid direction to protect the lives of workers and those involved in the project. Declining to issue notice, the HC bench adjourned the matter to May 17. The Central Vista project is on track and the Vice President’s and Prime Minister’s new residence are scheduled to be completed by May and December 2022.

As per CPWD's report to the EAC, the construction work on the parliament is set to be completed by November 2022 - in time for India's 75th Anniversary, while the entire project will be completed by 2024. The Central Vista project has been estimated at Rs 13,450 crore comprised of 11 administrative buildings, Common Central Secretariat, new Parliament complex, PM & VP residence and the PG building. On January 5, the SC gave its approval for the New Central Vista project under which the new Parliament building is to be built, in a 2:1 judgment maintaining that the exercise of the Central Government under DDA Act is legal and valid and the impugned notification stands confirmed.

The Central Vista is a heritage project, declared in the 1962 Master Plan of Delhi as an “important site to meet the aspirations of a rich culture”. Under it, the new Parliament Building Complex will be spread over 64,500 square metres. The building will be bigger than the current Parliament building so as to seat 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 MPs in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Moreover, all parliamentarians are expected to get separate offices in the new complex. This project has been defended by the Centre calling it a necessity to house more Parliament members when the Lok Sabha expands after delimitation ends in 2025-26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on December 10.