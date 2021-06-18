SC Refuses To Stay Pinjra Tod Activists' Bail; But Says 'Can't Use HC Order As Precedent'

In relief to Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Jamia Millia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, the Supreme Court refused to stay the bail granted by Delhi HC, issuing notice on Delhi police's plea challenging their bail. However, the SC bench comprising of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian stated that the Delhi HC's observations shall not be used as precedent by any party while seeking relief from any court. Agreeing that the Delhi HC's order had discrepancies, the SC stated that the bail granted to the students will remain unaffected.

SC maintains HC's bail to Pinjra Tod activists

Arguing for the Delhi police, SG Tushar Mehta said, "The entire UAPA has been turned on its head. The incident (Delhi riots) has taken place because the President of US is visiting, these are the statements of the people. HC says that the intention of parliament in invoking UAPA was to deal with matters of defence of India. So except under this circumstance if its used then it's unconstitutional?".

Agreeing with the SG, the SC said, "Since the issue is grave and important, we will issue notice. We agree with SG as many questions have arisen. The legality of UAPA wasn't required to be raised here (HC order)". The three activists along with six others have been accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020.

On Thursday, Delhi's Karkardooma court issued release warrants to Pinjara Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangan Kalita and JMU student Asif Iqbal Tanha after they were granted bail by Delhi High Court. The court turned out Delhi police's plea seeking more time to verify the sureties and addresses of the three activists. The activists were allowed to walk out of Tihar jail at 7 PM.

Speaking to PTI, "We have received tremendous support inside jail; will continue our struggle," said Narwal. Meanwhile, Kalita lashed out at the government and said it's trying to suppress dissent, the voice of people while Tanha said, "Kept hope that I will be released one day; fight against CAA, NRC, NPR will continue". Amid calls of 'Inquilab' and 'Azadi', the three activists walked out of jail after a year, surrunded by family and supporters. Their release was delayed after Delhi Police argued that permanent address verification is pending, pointing hat Kalita, Narwal and Tanha are permanent residents of Assam, Rohtak and Jharkhand.

Delhi HC grants bail

On Tuesday, a division bench of Delhi HC held that the activists were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions. It observed that no offence under Sections 15, 17 and 18 of the UAPA is made out prima facie in the chargesheet. The HC noted, "We are constrained to express, that it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy". Delhi police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020.