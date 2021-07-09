Last Updated:

SC Refuses To Stop HCs From Hearing Pleas Against IT Rules; Matter Scheduled On July 16

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre's plea seeking transfer of the petitions challenging the new IT rules in different High Courts to the SC.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Surpreme Court

Image: Representative Image


On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre's plea seeking transfer of the petitions challenging the new IT rules in different High Courts to the SC. At present, the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Calcutta and Kerala are hearing matters pertaining to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new rules apply to digital news media platforms, social media intermediaries and OTT platforms and introduce a three-tier oversight mechanism.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court to stay the proceedings in HCs where the judges have passed notice in the pleas against the IT rules. This comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court's recent interim orders where it directed that no coercive action will be taken against certain petitioners as per the IT guidelines. Refusing to prevent the HCs from hearing these matters at this juncture, the Justice Khanwilkar-led bench stated that the plea will be listed before an appropriate bench for hearing on July 16. 

So far, significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines. However, Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Centre after it delayed the appointment of the Resident Grievance Officer and Chief Compliance Officer as per the IT rules. On Thursday, the HC refused interim protection to the social media giant.  

Here are rules for social media intermediaries: 

  • Intermediaries shall remove or disable access within 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or in a sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images etc. Such a complaint can be filed either by the individual or by any other person on his/her behalf
  • Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident in India
  • Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident in India
  • Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident in India
  • Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary
  • An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries, etc.

READ | Google publishes transparency report under new IT rules; 59K pieces of content removed
READ | RS Prasad lauds Google, FB & Insta for filing first compliance report under new IT rules
READ | 'Twitter lost Safe Harbour Immunity for non-compliance with IT rules': Centre to Delhi HC
READ | Delhi HC denies interim protection to digital news platforms challenging new IT Rules
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND