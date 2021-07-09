SC Refuses To Stop HCs From Hearing Pleas Against IT Rules; Matter Scheduled On July 16

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Centre's plea seeking transfer of the petitions challenging the new IT rules in different High Courts to the SC. At present, the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Calcutta and Kerala are hearing matters pertaining to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new rules apply to digital news media platforms, social media intermediaries and OTT platforms and introduce a three-tier oversight mechanism.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court to stay the proceedings in HCs where the judges have passed notice in the pleas against the IT rules. This comes in the wake of the Kerala High Court's recent interim orders where it directed that no coercive action will be taken against certain petitioners as per the IT guidelines. Refusing to prevent the HCs from hearing these matters at this juncture, the Justice Khanwilkar-led bench stated that the plea will be listed before an appropriate bench for hearing on July 16.

So far, significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines. However, Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Centre after it delayed the appointment of the Resident Grievance Officer and Chief Compliance Officer as per the IT rules. On Thursday, the HC refused interim protection to the social media giant.

