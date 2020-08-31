SC Rejects Bhushan's Argument In Contempt Case, Advises Judges To Stay Away From The Media

In its verdict on the quantum of sentence in the Prashant Bhushan contempt case, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari disapproved of the press conference held by 4 senior apex court judges in 2018. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had defended his expression of opinion referring to the aforesaid press conference. Dismissing this argument, the bench ruled that negative equality cannot be claimed as there is no such concept.

Expressing hope that the judges would not go to the press henceforth, the SC highlighted that allegations cannot be publicly countered by the sufferer judges. To buttress its point, the bench cited the 'Reinstatement of Values of Judicial Life' adopted in 1992, which outlined that a judge cannot enter into a public debate, express views on pending matters and give an interview to the media. While acknowledging that truth can be the defence for judges, it observed that they are bound by judicial norms, ethics and code of conduct.

In paragraph 44, the SC noted, "The contemnor has tried to justify the averments made on the basis of the Press Conference dated 12.01.2018 of the four seniormost judges of this Court. Concept of equality before law, what is permissible not as to what is impermissible. It is settled that negative equality cannot be claimed as there is no concept of negative equality. We hope it was the first and the last occasion that the Judges have gone to press, and God gives wisdom to protect its dignity by internal mechanism, particularly, when allegations made, if any, publicly cannot be met by sufferer Judges, It would cause suffering to them till eternity. Truth can be the defence to the Judges also, but they are bound by their judicial norms, ethics and code of conduct."

Unprecedented press conference

In an unprecedented press conference on January 12, 2018, the then sitting SC judges J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph listed a serious of problems affecting the country's highest court. Speaking to the media, Justice Chelameswar warned that democracy in India will not survive unless the SC is preserved. Observing that less than desirable things had taken place in the last few months, he stated that all 4 judges had failed to persuade the then CJI Dipak Misra to take remedial measures.

The allocation of cases by the CJI was one of their principal concerns. Thereafter, they released a 7-page letter addressed to the CJI in the public domain. This development had sparked a political debate in the country leading to the opposition moving an impeachment motion against CJI Misra in April 2018.

What is the suo moto contempt case?

The SC bench analysed two tweets posted by Prashant Bhushan on June 27 and July 22. While one tweet pertained to the functioning of the judiciary in the last 6 years, the other was a comment on CJI SA Bobde. The bench held that the senior advocate had attempted to scandalise the entire institution of the judiciary.

According to the apex court, the tweets based on distorted facts amount to committing criminal contempt. It observed that Bhushan's tweets cannot be considered a fair criticism of the judiciary's functioning. On August 14, Bhushan was held guilty of contempt of the court. Earlier in the day, the apex court directed Bhushan to pay a fine of one rupee by September 15 failing which he shall undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three months and will be barred from practising in the SC for three years.

