'Right Not To Be Deported Ancilliary To Right To Reside': SC Allows Rohingyas' Deportation

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant relief in a petition challenging the detention of at least 150 Rohingyas in Jammu and the move by the Centre to deport them back to their original country Myanmar. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order on a plea seeking immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu and a direction to restrain the Centre from deporting them to Myanmar.

"The rights guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 are available to all persons who may or may not be citizens. But the right not to be deported, is ancillary or concomitant to the right to reside or settle in any part of the territory of India guaranteed under Article 19(1)(e)," the apex court observed. READ | Supreme Court reserves order for plea seeking release of detained Rohingyas in Jammu

The bench had reserved its verdict on March 26. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing petitioner Mohammad Salimullah had said that the Rohingyas residing in Jammu are refugees escaping widespread persecution and violence against their community in Myanmar. The plea sought direction to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to expeditiously grant refugee identification cards to Rohingyas housed at informal camps through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The plea also prayed for the protection of the refugees' rights guaranteed under Article 14 and Article 21, read with Article 51(c) of the Constitution.

Prashant Bhushan invoked the laws of the United Nations towards refugees, however, Queen's Counsel & Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing on behalf of the Jammu & Kashmir administration argued that the UNGA resolution and ICJ orders could not affect the municipal law of India. He also cautioned the bench against interfering in matters related to illegal immigrants and diplomatic relations with another country.

India can not become international capital of illegal immigrants: Centre

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre stated that the Rohingyas are not refugees but illegal immigrants who may pose a threat to national security and will be deported as per the procedures established by the law.

Prashant Bhushan in his argument had brought the political crisis in Myanmar and stated that the current government in Myanmar was an "illegal military rule" that came into power through a coup against the elected government. He asked if the Centre will accept the word of an illegal government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in response said that Prashant Bhushan may be concerned with problems going on in Myanmar, but the Centre is concerned with what it does with the illegal immigrants in the country.

Mehta argues that India cannot become the international capital of illegal immigrants and contended that the right to settle in India could not be asserted by illegal immigrants under the garb of the Constitution’s Article 21 which guarantees the right to life and liberty.

Mehta apprised the bench that the deportation of the Rohingya will start only after receiving confirmation from the Myanmar government regarding their nationality while adding that the Supreme Court which is at the apex of the judiciary should not indulge in the diplomatic issue as it falls within the domain of the executive.

He also reminded the court that a similar issue had been raised in 2019 relating to the deportation of illegal Rohingya migrants from the state of Assam. In that case, the Supreme Court had decided that it could not interfere in the government's foreign policy.

The Bench passed a judgement in favour of the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, allowing the deportation of Rohingya while cautioning the Centre that no refugee shall be deported unless proper procedures are followed.