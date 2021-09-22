SC Rejects Plea Filed By Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust Seeking Exemption From Audit

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected the application filed by Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the audit of 25 years. The audit was earlier ordered by the top court last year for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram. The SC bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela Trivedi reserved the order on September 17. The bench has now directed a special audit of the temple as well as the trust within three months.

The Trust had earlier filed an appeal with the court against the audit, claiming that it was formed solely to monitor the pujas and rituals of the historic temple involving the family, with no participation in administration. The Trust was first brought before the Apex Court when an amicus curiae urged that the trust's accounts be audited as well, senior lawyer Arvind P Datar argued for the Trust. Senior counsel R Basat, sitting for the Administrative Committee established by the Court for the temple, stated that the Trust's accounts must also be audited as the temple was under great financial stress.

The Trust was established by the former Travancore Royal Family to administer the operations of Thiruvananthapuram's famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Last year, the SC ordered that the income and expenditure records of both the temple and trust for the last 25 years be audited by a credible organisation. In accordance with the Supreme Court's directive, the private accounting company conducting the audit has demanded that the Trust disclose its income and expenditure data.

The Apex Court also maintained the former Travancore royal family's authority to oversee the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which is endowed with enormous treasures. With this decision, the SC ended a nine-year legal dispute over whether the former royal family of the State of Kerala had the jurisdiction to administer and manage the ancient temple after the death of the princely state's last Maharajah. The Supreme Court also overturned the Kerala High Court's 2011 decision, which ordered the state government to establish a trust to assume control of the temple's management and assets. The Trust went on to file an appeal with the court against the audit.

(With inputs from ANI)

