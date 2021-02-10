SC Rejects Plea On Formation Of National Mortal Remains Management & Disposal Protocol

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to form 'National and State Mortal Remains Management Disposal Protocol', by stating that the matter is already subjudice in another suo moto case. The plea had also sought directions to the State Governments to designate the District Medical Officer to be the appropriate authority for implementation.



A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, while refusing to entertain the writ petition filed by G Manohar, said, a similar issue had already been taken up by the top court and "we had already issued the necessary directions and order in such kind of similar matter".

The petitioner claimed that her mother's body was mixed-up at a Delhi mortuary and handed over to a stranger by Manipal Hospital, denying him the rights of doing the last rites to his mother. He alleged that the incident occurred due to the lack of proper Dead Body Management Protocol, compelling him to approach the Apex Court under Article 32 for framing a 'National and State Mortal Remains Management Disposal Protocol'.

The apex court declined to entertain the writ petition as a suo motu petition is pending before the court, but it granted liberty to the petitioner, Manohar, to intervene in the already pending matter.

"The intervention is allowed in this matter," the apex court said.

While speaking with ANI, Manohar blamed the Manipal Hospital of Sector 6, Dwarka for the "callous action" and "negligence" which "without any respect to him and his family, denied a decent burial to his mother, as they allegedly handed over the dead body of his mother in the most undignified manner without any verification, to a total stranger and his family to be cremated by them."

Manohar's mother had died of non-covid complications, however, her body was allegedly mixed up with a covid patient's body for cremation. He also alleged that his mother's body was carelessly stored without proper labelling or identification, with other highly infected Covid-19 bodies in the mortuary of the respondent hospital.

The Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka, however, told ANI that it has always been at the forefront of patient care and strictly follows all protocols and guidelines for treatment and care.

"Handing over of the deceased is also done as per the laid guidelines. However, the new set of guidelines laid down under Covid 19 pandemic restrict the movement in the mortuary. Covid-19 has also brought in heavy pressure on healthcare workers, systems, and processes," an official from the hospital said.

(With inputs from Agencies, image credit: PTI)

