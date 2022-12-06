SC Rejects Plea To Declare Spiritual Leader As 'God'; Imposes Heavy Penalty On Petitioner

The Supreme Court while refusing to entertain a petition that sought to declare a particular spiritual leader as 'Paramatma', said, everyone in India is free to choose their own God.

While dismissing the plea, a bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said in its order, "India is a secular country and the petitioner cannot be permitted to pray that the citizens of India may accept Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as Paramatma."

Though the Bench observed that the petition is 'genuine', and said, "Now, people will think at least four times before filing such PILs."

Petitioner fined Rs 1,00,000 by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on the petitioner Upendra Nath Dalai and considered the petition to be a "publicity interest litigation". Dalai has been asked to pay the penalty amount within four weeks failing which he will face contempt proceedings.

Dalai ardently appealed to the bench that he wanted Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra to be declared as a 'Paramatma' who is the supreme deity of all citizens of India.

Infuriated by the man's request, the Supreme Court-led Bench said, "If you want, you can consider him as Paramatma. Why enforce it on others? We are not here to listen to your lecture. We are a secular country."

The apex court further stated, "You are saying that everyone should accept your leader. How can that be? In India, everyone has a right to choose their religion, their God."