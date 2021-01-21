SC Rejects UP Govt's Challenge To Abdullah Azam Khan's Bail In Fake Birth Certificate Case

In a massive relief to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's son - Abdullah, the Supreme court on Thursday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking rejection of his bail plea in connection to his 'fake birth certificate' case. Both father and son duo are languishing in jail in various criminal cases including land grabbing, derogatory remarks etc. The Allahabad High Court had granted Abdullah and his Azam Khan bail for obtaining a fake birth certificate for Abdullah, but have rejected their bail for fraudulently obtaining a fake PAN card.

Khan and his family surrendered before a Rampur court and were sent to judicial custody over Abdullah's allegedly fake birth certificate in March. The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly also gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017. Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court. While Azam Khan's wife - Tazeen Fatma, and former MLA-son Abdullah Azam have gotten bail involving fraudulent allotment of the government land to the duo, the Rampur MP himself has not been granted bail.

Abdullah Khan's two passports

In July 2019, Republic TV accessed two contradicting birth certificates submitted by Abdullah Khan for which the UP police filed an FIR against him. One of the birth certificates which he had used during his election nomination process states his birth date as 30 September 1990 and the other states his birth date as 1 January 1993. Meanwhile, his father- Azam Khan has been slapped with 13 cases against him by the Uttar Pradesh government from the year 2006-2016, in connection with land grabbing.

Recently on January 19, 2021, n, the Rampur district administration passed an order, taking back 173 acres of land of Jauhar Trust, headed by Khan and his family. The court found that the Jauhar Trust was not following the conditions set by the state government during the sale of the land in 2005. Following the court order, the land will now be registered in the name of the government in revenue records, under the category of gram sabha land. The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, run by the Jauhar Trust, spans across 300 acres of land in the Rampur district.

