SC Releases Manual For E-Courts Mobile App In 14 Languages; Downloads Cross 57 Lakh

The Supreme Court E-committee on Sunday released a manual for its free e-courts mobile application in 14 languages for better reach among litigants and lawyers. The manual has been made available in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, and Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

The application has crossed 57 lakh downloads on the play store so far. The App which acts as a personalized digital case diary with case details available on the handset throughout the day and free of cost.

Uses of E-Courts Mobile App

Using the e-Courts services app, one can get various services like search for cases using case numbers, CNR numbers, filing numbers, party names, FIR number, advocate details, Acts, etc. Various search types like CNR Search, Case Status Search, Cause List Sea arch also available.

One can get the complete case history of the case from the filing until disposal, including the date wise case diary. One can access Orders or Judgment, Transfer details of the case, interim application status from the mobile app. Through the e-Courts services mobile app- one can get the case status or details of both High Courts and District Courts.

'Opportunity to embrace technology'

Chairperson of e-Committee, Justice DY Chandrachud who has fore-worded the manual, stressed the importance of the mobile app, highlighting its reach and utility.

"Working remotely, virtual courts, digital workplaces and electronic case management have become integral to how the legal profession is practised and conducted. This has given us a rare opportunity to embrace technology not just as an interim measure but to transform our legal system to make it more efficient, inclusive, accessible and environmentally sustainable. The e-Courts Services Mobile Application is a step in this direction," said Justice Chandrachud.

The e-Courts app manual was translated from English into regional languages by the in-house Human resource team of the e-Committee, comprising Master Trainers (Judicial Officers and staff) from various High Courts, in coordination with the Central Project Coordinators of the respective HCs.

“ECMT tool enables a lawyer to efficiently manage case information, document assembly, calendaring, time-tracking of case status, accessing judicial decisions, compliance requirements etc," said Secretary of Department of Justice, Barun Mitra.

The mobile app and its manuals in English and regional languages can be freely downloaded from the official website of the e-Committee of the Supreme Court of India