SC Reserves Order On Application Filed By Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust Against Audit

The Supreme Court reserved order on Friday, 17 September 2021, on an application filed by the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the 25-year audit mandated by the top court last year for one of the world's wealthiest temples. After hearing the submissions of all parties in the matter, a Bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela Trivedi reserved the order.

SC reserves order on Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust

The Trust was established by the former Travancore Royal Family to administer the operations of Thiruvananthapuram's famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered that the income and expenditure records of both Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple and Trust for the last 25 years be audited by a credible organisation. In accordance with the Supreme Court's directive, the private accounting company conducting the audit has demanded that the Trust disclose its income and expenditure data.

The Supreme Court also maintained the former Travancore royal family's authority to oversee the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, which is endowed with enormous treasures.

With this decision, the Supreme Court ended a nine-year legal dispute over whether the former royal family of the State of Kerala had the jurisdiction to administer and manage the ancient temple after the death of the princely state's last Maharajah. The Supreme Court also overturned the Kerala High Court's 2011 decision, which ordered the state government to establish a trust to assume control of the temple's management and assets.

Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust dispute

Now, the Trust has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the audit, claiming that the Trust was formed solely to monitor the pujas and rituals of the historic temple involving the family, with no participation in administration. The Trust was first brought before the apex court when an amicus curiae urged that the trust's accounts be audited as well, senior lawyer Arvind P Datar argued for the Trust.

Senior counsel R Basat, sitting for the Administrative Committee established by the Court for the temple, stated that the Trust's accounts must also be audited. "The temple today is in great financial stress. Trust has to meet the day-to-day expenses of the temple. They are trying to evade the responsibility," Basant said.

Later, Advocate Datar stated that the Trust is not objecting to the audit and is simply seeking confirmation that it should not be placed under the Administrative Committee.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage