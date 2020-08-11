Vikas Dubey Encounter: SC Reserves Order On Plea Questioning Judicial Commission's Probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition over the inclusion of Justice (retd) BS Chauhan in the judicial commission set up to probe the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the key accused in the killing of eight cops in Kanpur.

The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, who asked the petitioner advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay why he was alleging that Justice BS Chouhan, who is heading the commission, has "relatives in the BJP and hence won't be fair".

"Why can't he be fair? There are judges whose father are MPs... There are judges who have relatives in the Parliament... Are they all not fair judges? Is belonging to party an illegal act?" CJI Bobde asked.

Earlier, The Supreme Court had also dismissed the pleas seeking removal of former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh K L Gupta from the 3-member inquiry commission set up to probe the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in police encounter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before the court that the allegations raised by Upadhyay against the appointment of Justice BS Chauhan in the judicial commission were "derogatory".

Supreme Court on Vikas Dubey encounter

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The top court also said it was "appalled" that the gangster got bail despite so many cases against him. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, hearing a batch of pleas seeking court-monitored probe into the encounters of Dubey and his alleged associates, told the Uttar Pradesh government that they have to “uphold rule of law”. “You as a state have to uphold the rule of law. It is your duty to do so,” the top court said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.

Dubey's encounter

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were martyred in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3. Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said. Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associates were killed in separate encounters.

