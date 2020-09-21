SC Reserves Order On Shaheen Bagh Protests; Will Consider Interlocutors' Report

Hearing the pleas seeking clearance of the Shaheen Bagh protest site, the Supreme Court on Monday, reserved its order after listening arguments on the 'right to protest' vs 'right to movement'. The SC bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Kaul thanked the interlocutors for their report, while the Centre said that the matter may not survive now asking petitioners to take back complaint, maitaining that 'right to protest' is not absolute. As the situation has changed due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the bench will pass a short order may be passed based on the interlocutors' report to assess its success or impact.

Earlier in August, Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali along with several other Shaheen Bagh activists joined the saffron party in Delhi State BJP President Adesh Gupta & leader Shyam Jaju. This has caused discomfort among Delhi BJP members who said, "The joinings put the party in a spot not only because the area was an anti-CAA protest venue, but also because it is being linked to the February riots in northeast Delhi." Delhi BJP leader Nighat Abbas, who was instrumental behind the joinings, said she was not aware of any complaints from anyone, including senior state or national leaders, in this regard.

Shaheen Bagh mediation

After two months of protest, in February, Supreme Court appointed three interlocutors to persuade the Shaheen Bagh protestors on shifting the protest site. After five days of mediation, the two interlocutors- advocates Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde with the assistance of former Chief Information Officer Wajahat Habibullah submitted two amicus reports to the two-judge bench comprising of justices KM Joseph and SK Kaul stating that the protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR were peaceful and the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. Before the Supreme Court could conduct any more hearings, the protests were disrupted by the Delhi riots and the nationwide COVID lockdown.

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets have been a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continued mainly led by Muslim women, prior to the Delhi riots which killed 53.

