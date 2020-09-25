SC Reserves Verdict On Petition Seeking Refund For Airline Tickets In Lockdown Period

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah reserved its verdict on a plea seeking a refund for airline tickets booked during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Previously, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation informed the SC that those who made bookings prior to the lockdown for up till May 24 would be refunded as per the credit shell scheme. On the other hand, the airlines will immediately refund the customers for bookings made during the lockdown as they were not supposed to book such tickets.

Meanwhile, the refund for bookings made for travelling on dates after May 24 will be governed by the Civil Aviation Requirements. Moreover, the Centre has adopted the stand that no refund cannot be given for any flight originating out of India, irrespective of whether it is an Indian or international carrier. During the hearing, the apex court also sought a response regarding the impact on the travel agents if the fare refund is made directly to the passengers. When the matter was taken up earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and counsels for the travel agents and GoAir made their arguments.

COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 9,70,116 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 47,56,164 patients have recovered and 92,290 fatalities have been reported. At the advent of the COVID-19 crisis, passenger international air travel was suspended with effect from March 22. Domestic flight operations stopped from the midnight of March 24. The Centre commenced the Vande Bharat mission on May 7 to bring back the Indian nationals stranded abroad. From May 25, domestic air operations were allowed in a calibrated manner.

Initially, only 33% of the summer schedule was permitted to operate which was subsequently increased to 45% on June 26, 2020, and 60% on September 2, 2020. Recently, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that the revenue of Indian carriers reduced to Rs.3651 crore in April-June 2020 in comparison to Rs.25,517 crore in the same period last year. Explaining the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation sector in response to numerous unstarred questions, he noted that Air India's revenue had reduced from Rs.7,066 crore in April-June 2019 to Rs.1,531 crore during April-June 2020.

