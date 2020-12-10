SC Says Centre Has Power To Notify Any Land For Acquisition For A New National Highway

The Supreme Court said that the Centre and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) can proceed to acquire 'any land' for the construction of a new National Highway. This statement came as the court was passing an order in a batch of pleas filed by landowners against the acquisition of their land for the Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway project. Giving a nod to the project, the Supreme Court upheld the notification adding that the Centre has the legislative competence to make a law for the acquisition of the land and dismissed the appeal against the green corridor project while passing the verdict.

In the appeal, it was contended that the state legislature had the competence to enact a law to permit the construction of new roads that pass through open greenfields in areas where there are no roads and Centre only has the power if there is an existing road.

The batch of appeals by the Centre, NHAI and landowners along with others including PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss were filed against a judgement delivered by the Madras High Court in April 2019. In the judgement set aside by the Supreme Court, the Madras High Court had quashed a notification under the National Highways Act which proposed the acquisition of specified lands for the construction of a new national highway.

"The impugned judgment and order are modified. The challenge to impugned notifications under Sections 2(2) and 3A of the 1956 Act, respectively, is negative. The Central Government and/or NHAI may proceed further in the matter in accordance with law for acquisition of notified lands for the construction of a national highway for the proposed section/stretch," said Supreme Court.

Obtain Environmental clearance: SC to Centre/NHAI

Hearing the appeals in connection with the Rs. 10,000 crore Chennai-Salem expressway project which is a part of the larger Bharatmala Pariyojna– Phase I project, the bench pointed out that fresh notifications with regards to the land acquisition can be issued after obtaining the necessary permission and clearance under the forest and/or environmental laws. This statement came as the High Court had previously stated that the clearance would be mandatory as the project, which runs through forests and water bodies, can have an adverse impact on the environment. The Supreme Court bench, comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, agreed with the Madras High Court judgment which directed the concerned authorities to restore the mutation entries in favour of the NHAI which were based on just a notification issued under the act.

"By virtue of notification under Section 3A of the 1956 Act, neither the acquiring body nor the NHAI had come in possession of the concerned land nor the land had vested in them, so as to alter the mutation entry in their favour. To that extent, we agree with the High Court that until the acquisition process is completed and possession of land is taken, the question of altering the mutation entry merely on the basis of notification under Section 3A of the 1956 Act cannot be countenanced and, therefore, the earlier entries ought to be restored," said the 140-page SC verdict.

The top court further added that the subject matter presented before it is in with regards to the environment and forest laws but the affected people could approach the appropriate forum to question the validity of the permissions. The Madras High Court had stated the project report of a consultation with regards to the environment clearance as 'unsatisfactory' while pointing out that it needs to be scrapped. It further added that a proper study of the area needs to be undertaken to understand the impact of the new national highway project on the forest, water bodies, wildlife and flora and fauna and that a public hearing needs to be conducted before the environmental clearance is granted. The Chennai-Salem expressway project is a 277.3 km long eight-lane project which is aimed at reducing the travel time between the two cities by about two hours and 15 minutes.

(With inputs from PTI)