SC Says 'Must Supply 700 MT Oxygen To Delhi' As Centre Warns Of Adverse Effect On States

With Delhi struggling with oxygen shortage, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud & MR Shah on Thursday, directed Centre to supply 700 MT to the national capital, as demanded by Delhi govt. Pulling up the Centre over a pan-India oxygen supply allocation, Justice Chandrachud observed Centre's formula for Delhi was 'a gross underestimation of it Delhi requires'. The Centre has warned that if it allocates 700 MT to Delhi, other states will face a shortage, in the SC's suo-moto hearing on COVID issues such as vaccination, oxygen shortage, COVID testing for mutant strains, medical staff shortage etc.

Centre: 'You must suply 700 MT'

The Centre, represented by SG Tushar Mehta stated that 730.7 MT was received by Delhi on Wednesday which includes some from imports. He added that all major hospitals which use Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) are covered in the Centre's survey and have sufficient stock. Stating that more oxygen was arriving in Delhi via Oxygen Express trains from Dhaka, Durgapur and Tughlakabad, Mehta warned that if the Centre is ordered to supply 700 MT, it may result to adverse consequences in other States beyond the capacity of the Centre.

Questioning the Centre if buffer stock of oxygen was available, SC said, "What your formula shows for Delhi, it might actually be a gross underestimation of what Delhi requires. Not everyone requiring oxygen may be in hospital, they may be set in home. We need to look at the oxygen audit, and we need to reassess the basis for oxygen allocation. We realise that other States also need it." The apex court also asked if the Centre was prepared for COVID wave 3, observing that it must prepare now as the third wave may affect children. The Centre's top scientists have estimated that the third wave will arrive in October 2021.

Rebutting Centre's claims, Delhi govt said that as of Thursday morning 9 AM, Delhi's supply had not touched 300, there is no way it will be close to 500 or 700. He claimed that the Centre is trying to wriggle out of supply 700 MT oxygen to Delhi. The Centre has listed 58 hospitals with a storage capacity of 480 MT in Delhi, claiming that most hospitals raising Oxygen SOS were not COVID hospitals.

SC takes suo-moto cognizance

Amid atleast five high courts (Delhi, Allahabad, Bombay, Madras, Karnataka) hearing matters regarding oxygen supply, Remdesivir scarcity, bed shortage, vaccination, SC issued notices to the Centre, states and parties who have approached the HCs to show cause why the apex court cannot pass uniform orders on supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and declaration of lockdown. The bench comprising of then-CJI SA Bobde, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat asked the Union government to present a national plan for dealing with essential services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later on Sunday, the SC ordered that the Central Government shall, in collaboration with the States, prepare a buffer stock of oxygen for emergency purposes and decentralize the location of the emergency stocks.