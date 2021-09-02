SC Says 'serious Concern' Over Human Rights Violations Of Women In Govt-run Mental Asylums

The Supreme Court on September 1 expressed "serious concern" over the alleged violations of human rights of women in mental health institutions like tonsuring (shaving of head) and lack of privacy. The apex court directed the Centre to immediately take up the issue with the States and Union Territories (UTs) to alleviate these problems. The SC further directed all the States and UTs to ensure COVID-19 vaccination of all inmates lodged in mental health institutions along with healthcare workers and other staff in a time-bound manner.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli stated that based on certain research studies conducted in 2016 by the NIMHANS and National Commission for Women in 2020, it has been highlighted that the women who are institutionalised in government-operated health establishments across the country face several indignities and violation of human rights.

The Bench stated the issues that have been flagged in the interlocutory application are of serious concern. We direct that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment shall strictly raise each of the concerns which have been expressed in the research studies and have been formulated with the States/UTs in the course of monthly monitoring that has been directed, the court added.

'Lack of sanitary napkins, privacy, identity cards': Advocate Gaurav Bansal

The Bench took note of the submission of advocate Gaurav Bansal, who has filed an interlocutory application, saying that three research studies conducted by an NGO- Human Rights Watch in 2014, NIMHANS in 2016 and National Commission for Women in 2020 have highlighted that women institutionalised in government-run mental health establishments are facing severe problems.

The advocate said that they are facing issues like lack of sanitary napkins, lack of privacy, tonsuring of the head, lack of issuance of identity cards (Aadhar Card), lack of issuance of disability certificates and lack of issuance of disability pension. Further, he pointed out that the institutionalised ones are disallowed to keep their children with them as there exists no mother-child ward across several state-run mental health establishments.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested all States/UTs to ensure COVID-19 immunisation to mentally ill persons, who are lodged in mental health establishments on a priority basis, the top court noted.

Maharashtra govt transfers mental asylum seekers to homes for beggars

Supreme Court also noted that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested all the States and UTs in pursuance of the orders of the court to ensure vaccination of mentally ill persons, who are lodged in mental health establishments against COVID on a priority basis. The stipulated time to submit a status report on the same is on or before October 15, 2021. Furthermore, the Bench directed that vaccination of mental asylum residents ought to be taken up with that of service providers and other associated staff. The same is to be submitted before the court and shall be monitored by the department of social justice and the empowerment of the Union Ministry.

On July 6, the apex court had directed the Cente to ensure that people living in mental health establishments should be tested for COVID-19 on a priority basis. The court had stated that the Centre could set up a dashboard wherein States/UTs will update information on a real-time basis.

In the same judgement, the court referred to the Maharashtra government for violating the provisions of the Mental Health Act. The state was in troubled waters for transferring patients lodged in government-run mental health establishments to homes for beggars, etc. Also, Advocate Bansal stated that over 10,000 residents of mental health establishments are fit to be discharged, but compelled to reside in owing to societal stigma.