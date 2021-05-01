SC Seeks Centre's Opinion As It Agrees To Examine Constitutional Validity Of Sedition Law

The Supreme Court has decided to go ahead with the examination of the sedition law for its constitutional validity and has sought a response from the Central Government. A plea was filed in the top court by two journalists- Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Manipur and Chhattisgarh respectively after they were charged under the law. The petitioners have urged the court to declare the law unconstitutional.

The plea was heard by a bench of Justices UU Lalit, Indira Banerjee, and KM Joseph. The journalists in their plea have challenged section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, which penalizes the crime of sedition. The duo has claimed that the law violates the freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. They have further complained that the imposition of sedition law against them with FIRs has been done because they criticized the state and Central governments and shared certain comments, and cartoons on social media. The petition argued that this law has been misused against the democracy of the country. Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha was arrested earlier in 2018 as well.

While citing the Supreme Court's decision to uphold its validity in the 1962 Kedar Nath Singh versus the State of Bihar case (from where the law was upheld), the petitioner said it no longer passes constitutional rights. The Supreme Court agreed to examine the law three months after the same challenge by three lawyers was dismissed by the top court.

What is Sedition Law?

Section 124A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) states: “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine.”