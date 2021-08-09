SC Seeks Centre’s Report On Oxygen Supply During COVID-19 On NTF’s Recommendation

Following up on the oxygen situation in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to submit the action taken report within two weeks on the recommendations of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF). The Centre was asked to submit the report with details on the allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the pandemic. The apex court had earlier appointed a task force to look at the Oxygen audit and supply.

SC directs Centre to submit a report of actions taken as suggested by NTF

The Supreme Court, while asking for the report, said that it is imperative for the Centre to take steps suggested by the NTF since it consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country. The top court said that the government must have ensured the force’s recommendations that are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in the present and foreseeable future.

The court also noted that the final NTF report has been submitted. The apex court informed that an interim report of the sub-committee regarding the oxygen requirement in Delhi has also been filed. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. The hearing was also listed along with the Suo Motu matter on COVID preparedness.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against an earlier Delhi High Court order when it made the observations. Earlier, the Delhi court had initiated contempt proceedings against central government officials for non-compliance with the direction to supply oxygen in the national capital. The court had directed the Centre to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Supreme Court on May 5, stayed the contempt proceedings before the Delhi court.

The Supreme Court constituted 12-member National Task Force that had earlier held its first meeting on May 9. The force was directed by the court to ensure the delivery of medical oxygen throughout the country. The members studied the situation in various states and Union Territories before coming up with suggestions to further increase oxygen production and availability. On Jun 22, the NTF recommended that the country should have strategic reserves of the lifesaving gas for 2-3 weeks of consumption. The Centre was asked to take necessary steps regarding the same.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ PTI)