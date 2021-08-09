SC Seeks Centre’s Response Over Public Disclosure Of COVID Vaccine Clinical Trial Data

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued notice to the Central government after hearing a petition seeking public disclosure of clinical trials data and post-vaccination data of novel Coronavirus vaccines. In his plea, petitioner Dr. Jacob Puliyel claimed that it is mandatory for the Government to publish these data as per the International medical norms.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that they are issuing a notice to the Centre and will hear the matter after their response. The Apex Court asked the Government to respond to the petition and poses the matter for the next hearing after four weeks.

During the hearing, Dr. Puliyel's advocate Prashant Bhushan said that this is the first time in history that such kind of practice took place "without properly completing the vaccine trial." The Helsinki and global health body World Health Organisation (WHO) mandated all vaccine data and trials have to be made in a transparent matter but in this case, it was not made, Bhushan alleged.

He said that the top court should direct the Union of India (UOI) to release full segregated data for every phase of COVID vaccine trials with respect to vaccines being administered in India.

Centre cannot coerce people to take COVID vaccine, says Prashan Bhushan

On the vaccination front, he said that the government "cannot coerce people to take the vaccine." Bhushan also said that government must inform the adverse effects, if any, of taking the vaccine. The advocate also sought directions from the government to reveal reasoned decisions of the DCGI approve or reject emergency use authorisation of COVID vaccines.

Bhushan, in his submissions, also asked the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to disclose post-vaccination data regarding adverse events, those who needed hospitalisation, and those who died post-vaccination. He said that such data should be publicised.

