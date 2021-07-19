SC Seeks Kerala Govt's Response On Plea Against COVID-19 Relaxations For Bakrid

After Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the Kerala government to withdraw its order of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions amid the Bakrid festival, now the Supreme Court on July 19 sought Kerala Government's response after a plea was submitted against the order. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 had ordered that apart from shops selling essential items in the A, B & C categories, permission will be given to open textile shops, footwear shops, electronics shops, fancy shops & jewellery shops till 8 pm.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow (July 20, Tuesday).

Supreme Court seeks Kerala government's response on plea against its decision easing restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) when the state is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate.



Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan said that the government of Kerala must withdraw orders relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) as instructed by the IMA.

IMA warns Kerala Government, asks to withdraw decision

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded the Kerala state government to withdraw its order to conduct Bakrid. Stressing on enforcing zero-tolerance against COVID-inappropriate-behaviour, the IMA warned the Kerala government that it would be compelled to knock Supreme Court's doors.

IMA also said that while many northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have stopped the traditional and popular pilgrimage yatras, the ‘learned’ state Kerala had taken these retrograde decisions.

Kerala Government passes order to ease lockdown restrictions

The state government upon the orders of the Chief Minister, on July 17 announced lockdown relaxations for July 18,19, and 20 as part of Bakrid celebrations.

According to Islamic associations, Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal' will be celebrated in Kerala on 21 July 2021. The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.

Earlier on July 13, the Kerala government had announced a complete lockdown in the state on July 17 and 18 in line with the current Coronavirus infection spread. As per the state government orders, collectors are recommended to declare micro-containment zones and implement stringent restrictions in areas with higher COVID-19 cases.