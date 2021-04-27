SC Seeks Report From States On Health Infrastructure; Questions Centre On Vaccine Policy

In a suo moto case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and UTs to file an affidavit on the health infrastructure in their respective regions by April 29, 6 PM. The SC also directed the Centre to explain the rationale behind the vaccine policy and how the demands of the vaccine will be met in the third phase of the inoculation drive which welcomes all those above 18 years of age to get vaccinated.

While directing the Centre and the States, the Supreme Court mentioned that it was attempting to bring harmony across the country and play a 'complementary role' without interfering with the decisions taken by the High Courts of the respective states.

"The purpose of this court assuming jurisdiction suo moto under Article 32 is not to supplant or substitute the process of hearings undertaken by various High Courts to deal with issues related to pandemic. High Courts are best situated to make an assessment of ground realities in each states and find flexible solutions for the problems faced by citizens. However, there are some issues which transcend regions," the SC observed.

'SC cannot be a mute spectator'

Asserting that it could not be a 'mute spectator' amid the COVID-19 crisis, the SC tentatively highlighted the following issues-

Supply of oxygen - The Centre should apprise on supply of oxygen, the projected need of states, the basis of allocation of oxygen from the central pool, the methodology adopted to communicate a requirement of states on a dynamic basis.

Enhancement of critical medical requirements included COVID beds

Steps taken to ensure due availability of essential drugs including Remdesivir, Faviprivir, etc.

It also questioned the Centre on the varying prices of Coronavirus vaccines by different manufacturers. Notably, days ago the Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech (BBL) manufacturers of the two COVID-19 vaccines in India capped the prices of their vaccines at respective rates. Bharat Biotech said that it was offering Covaxin at Rs 600/ dose for state governments and Rs 1200/dose for private hospitals, while SII said that Covishield will be available at Rs 600 at private hospitals while costing Rs 400 for state governments.

India reported 3,23,144 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,76,36,307. As of April 27, there are 28,82,204 active cases in the country which has witnessed 2,51,827 recoveries and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours.