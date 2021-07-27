SC Seeks Response From GoI Over PIL On 'mismanagement Of Healthcare Facilities In Country'

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued a notification to the Centre seeking a detailed response on a Public Interest Lawsuit that alleges 'mismanagement of healthcare facilities in the country.'

Public organisation rue oppression of 'poor'

The petition filed by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan stated that the present condition of the health care system in the country has been oppressing the common and the poor who are forced to choose between 'expensive' private healthcare centres or 'inadequate' public hospitals. The petition also stated that private healthcare facilities are allegedly 'exploiting' patients and are not following uniform treatment protocols, especially amid the COVID pandemic.

The issue has been raised in the apex court at a time when there are reports of ever-increasing charges of treatment of COVID in private hospitals. The appeal asserted that a grievance redressal mechanism should be made available to patients at district, state, and national levels.

SC issues notice to Centre

A bench of the Apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, and also comprising Justice Surya Kant, issued a notice in this regard to the Government and sought its detailed response in the petition filed by Jan Swasthya Abhiyan.

Senior lawyer, Sanjay Parikh who represented the case said to the Apex Court that the regulation of standards in clinical establishments adopted as a national policy goal by the Government of India, nearly two decades ago is yet to be effectively implemented across the country. "This is, therefore, a denial of the right to a dignified life. Minimum healthcare is assured under Articles 21, 41 and 47 of the Constitution and the international covenants,” said Parikh.

Plea for standard rates for medical care, procedures, and services

The petition stated the Act and the Rules prescribed conditions that are uniform for registration at clinical establishments for treatment. Such procedure would include determining a particular set of rates for medical care, procedures and services, standard treatment protocol as provided in Sections 11 and 12 of the Clinical Establishments Act 2010 read with Rule 9 of the Clinical Establishment Rules, 2012.

The plea also stated that notwithstanding these laws, the “condition today is that more than 70% care is provided by the private sector while merely 30% patients go for public sector treatment.”

Petition highlights public health care system flaws

The National Health Policies legislated in 1983, 2002, and 2017 had encouraged private health sector facilities, turning the focus away from the public health sector. The petition also referred to the flaws that exist in the public health care system, such as the lack of adequate infrastructure, staff, non-availability of medicines, poor public investment, and “forced dependency on the private sector”.

Lawyer Parikh urged the Supreme Court that implementation of this petition will only be possible, if the Apex Court issues notice to the Centre's standing counsel in the matter.

Responding to Parikh, the CJI, Ramana said, "We will issue notice to the Centre. Let us hope that the Government responds in the matter."

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) was formed in 2001, with the coming together of 18 national networks that had organised activities across the country in 2000, in the lead up to the First Global Peoples Health Assembly, in Dhaka, in December 2000. The JSA forms the Indian regional circle of the global People’s Health Movement (PHM). At present, it is the major national platform that coordinates activities and actions on health and health care across the country. Network partners of the JSA include a range of organisations, including NGOs working in the area of health, feminist organisations, people's science organisations, service delivery networks, and trade unions.

With Inputs from ANI