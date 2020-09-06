SC Seeks Response From UP Govt Over Recruitment Of Teachers In Minority Aided Institutions

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition challenging orders amending the state law on the appointment of teaching staff in minority aided institutions. The Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan on Thursday issued notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led government, seeking a response within 8 weeks.

The petition was filed in the top court by the Management Committee of National Inter College in Bulandshahar challenging an Allahabad High Court order which had upheld the government’s action. The Bench has rejected their request to stay the Allahabad High Court order.

“The state government order interferes with its right of management guaranteed under Article 30 of the Constitution and the amendment must, therefore, be declared ultra vires,” the petition stated.

In March 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued an order stating that the Governor had approved an amendment under the UP Intermediate Education Act. As per the amendment, the teaching staff would be monitored by a private recruitment agency, through the Joint Director of Education (JDE) or the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS). The agency would recommend five candidates for each vacancy to the college management, who would then conduct an interview and appointment them accordingly.

Private agencies hold 90% of recruitment power

The government order stated that all application forms would go through the JDE for the selection of Headmaster of the institution and through the DIOS for the post of a teacher. It added that the agency would evaluate the applicants through a written test, or a screening test for 90 marks while the interview process would constitute 10% of the selection process.

The petition stated that entrusting private agencies with 90% of the recruitment process while allowing only 10% of the assessment, violates the rights of the management of minority institutions in the state.

“Vesting power of appointment in hands of an unidentified or undefined Private Recruitment Agency to conduct 90% of the recruitment process while granting the management committee liberty to be involved with regard to only 10% of the assessment encroaches upon the right to management available to minority institutions,” added the plea.

