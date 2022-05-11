SC Seeks UP Govt's Reply On Delay In Azam Khan's Bail Hearing; 'Why Not Let Him Go?'

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday expressed displeasure with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's approach while dealing with senior Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Azam Khan's case. The apex court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply to a plea filed by the SP MLA on the delay of hearing his bail petition in a land grabbing case. A 3-judge bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and AS Bopanna asked the UP government to file its reply as the court will resume hearing on Tuesday.

"What is this? Why not let him go. He has been in jail for two years. One or two cases are okay but it cannot be in 89 cases. Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail for some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday," the bench said.

'This chain will continue...': SC

The judges of the Supreme Court exuded their displeasure questioning the motive of the Uttar Pradesh government. Justice Gavai said, "This chain will continue as and when he is released on bail in one matter, tag him in another FIR and keep him behind bars."

"He (Khan) has been out on bail in all matters except one for so long, this is a travesty of justice. We will not say anything more," the bench added. Notably, the SP leader has been lodged in Sitapur Jail for two years.

It is important to mention that SP leader Azam Khan on May 10 secured bail in 87 out of 88 cases. Khan who is currently lodged in Sitapur jail briefly breathed a sigh of relief as Justice Rahul Chaturvedi granted him bail on a ₹1 lakh security deposit. But Khan will continue to remain in prison as the court is still to pronounce its verdict in one of the 88 cases. Notably, a new case has been registered against him on the charges of submitting a forged building document in order to obtain the recognition of three schools in which he is the chairman. The SP MLA has been booked under IPC Sections-- 120B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (whoever fraudulently uses as genuine any document or electronic record).