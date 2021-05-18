SC Seeks West Bengal Govt's Response On Plea For CBI Probe Into 2 BJP Workers' Killings

In a key development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the West Bengal government in connection with a writ petition seeking CBI or SIT probe in the killing of two BJP workers in West Bengal, allegedly by the members of Trinamool Congress on May 2, when the assembly election results were declared. The vacation bench of the Supreme Court, which comprised, Justice Vineet Saran and Justice BR Gawai, while hearing the petition, sent the notice to the State government and scheduled the matter for hearing on Tuesday. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani along with advocates Ravi Sharma and Shoumendu Mukherjee, Gunjan Mangla, and Sharad Kumar Singhania are representing petitioners Biswajit Sarkar, brother of deceased BJP member Avijit Sarkar, and the widow of the other deceased, Haran Adhikari.

The petitioners seek the constitution of a Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate the alleged murder of the two deceased under the monitoring of the court, and also investigate into the acts of widespread violence which took place in West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress was elected to power for the third consecutive time, effects of which continue to be glimpsed. The petitioners reasoned its request for a CBI or SIT inquiry, pointing out that it was' impossible' to conduct an independent and impartial inquiry in the State.

Minutes of the hearing

The petitioners who were being represented by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, along with advocates Ravi Sharma, Shoumendu Mukherjee, Gunjan Mangla, and Sharad Kumar Singhania submitted that there was total inaction by the West Bengal police after the "brutal murders" and that there are attempts to "subvert the investigation". "The activists who were murdered belonged to BJP. It was encouraged by the State administration and the police story idly by. The State is taking no action, and it requires action and monitoring," Jethmalani further submitted.

The bench, taking cognizance of the points raised by the petitioner, stated, "We issue notice. Serve it to the state. We will hear it next Tuesday."

WP - Bengal Violence by Republic on Scribd

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

After the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory in a fraught and heated West Bengal elections, the political violence escalated in the state. Reports of violence against BJP and other opposition party workers, including ghastly attacks against women were reported across the states, and once again there began a war of words, a series of attacks and counter-attacks between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with even the Congress and Left accusing the TMC. While the BJP blamed the TMC for the killings and went on to state that this was what the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee meant by the slogan of the party 'khela hobe', the latter kept refuting the claims, pointing out that the BJP was unable to accept the victory of the party and was indulging in hate-mongering.