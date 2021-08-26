SC Self Immolation Case: Women Rights Activist Writes To CJI Seeking Justice For Deceased

Women rights activist and the face behind the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case protest Yogita Bhayana has written to the Chief Justice on India about the self-immolation incident outside the Supreme Court earlier this month. Bhayana, who is also the founder of the NGO - People Against Rapes in India (PARI) through Advocate Amit Sahni has written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and sought court intervention to ensure appropriate and expeditious steps are taken in order to establish justice and order in the society. She has asked for the rape case to be transferred to Delhi and to ensure that the investigating of the case is carried out by an independent agency under the supervision of this Court to impart justice to the departed souls.

"Hope Agni-Pariksha of the Victim and the Witness would ensure justice to the departed souls though the same could not be ensured during their lifetime" states plea and requested that Court may kindly treat the present representation as Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The representation to the topmost judge of the country further stated that the whole investigation process of the rape charges requires to be started afresh by either a different agency or by Delhi Police as UP Police has already been proved to be prejudiced. She further stated that the rape trial will not be free from prejudices in UP which is clear from the trail of incidences and hence it needs to be transferred to Delhi for the sake of justice.

Recently on August 16, in a horrific incident, a 24-year-old rape victim and a witness aged 27 years have self-immolated themselves in front of the gate of the Supreme Court of India. The deceased victim, who hailed from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh had accused BSP MP Atul Rai of raping her on March 7, 2018, and making pornographic videos, and later blackmailing her. The accused was contesting an election from the Ghosi constituency of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh and also won the election.