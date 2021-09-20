SC Sends Notice To Govt Over Door-to-door COVID Vaccination For Differently-abled People

Supreme Court on Monday, September 20, issued notice to the Centre on a PIL seeking door-to-door, priority vaccination against COVID-19 for persons with disabilities. It has further sought the Centre government's response within two weeks. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud urged the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter.

The court order read, "Since the plea raises substantial questions dealing with rights of the disabled. We issue notice to the Union of India. We would request learned SG Tushar Mehta to assist us with regarding steps taken and steps which will be taken to assuage concerns of petitioners. List this after 2 weeks".

Clarifying the Court's decision to turn down the petitioner's request to issue notices to all states, the Bench stated, "If we issue notice to States, it will take 2 months. Let us first see what centre does".

NGO Evara Foundation filed the plea through advocate Shashank Singh which said that persons with disabilities are more vulnerable to contacting Coronavirus infections adhering to hygiene measures, enacting social distancing norms, underlying health conditions and more. Referring to difficulties in booking the vaccination slot in a particular centre, the plea further stated that scheduling an appointment is a highly technical process and persons with disabilities find it difficult to follow the procedures in getting vaccinated.

Also, travelling out of the house to vaccination sites amid lockdown situations in various states is a risk and a challenging task for persons with disabilities, the plea said.

The petition stated, "Section 3 of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 mandates that appropriate government shall take necessary steps to ensure reasonable accommodation for persons with disabilities".

Therefore, the plea has sought door-door vaccination facility arrangements for people with disabilities and their caretakers.

According to the Health Ministry report, as of Monday, September 20, over 79.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories. In a major milestone achievement, India administered over 2.5 crore vaccine doses against Coronavirus on September 17. While on September 18, the government source told ANI that India would be getting 20 crore doses of COVISHIELD and 3.5 crore doses of COVAXIN this month.

