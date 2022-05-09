SC Shuns CPIM Plea Over Shaheen Bagh Demolition; 'Can't Pass Orders For Political Party'

In a major setback to parties blocking the demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the civic body's bulldozer action. A bench headed by Justice N Nageshwar Rao came down heavily on the Communist Party for politicising the matter and advised it to approach the High Court instead.

High drama unfolded in Shaheen Bagh earlier as workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress joined locals in blocking bulldozers from demolishing illegal establishments in the area. The CPI(M), led by party leader Brinda Karat, approached the Apex Court seeking a stay on the demolition.

However, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the political spin on the issue and said it cannot hear a petition filed on the behest of political parties.

"Why is the CPI(M) filing the petition (against demolition)? We can understand if an aggrieved party files it," Justice Rao said. "If you're representing somebody, then we will issue orders according to proper forum. We can't pass orders for a political party." "If hawkers are encroaching, they will be removed. If they are violating the law, go to the High Court. Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform," the bench ordered.

'Stop disrespecting the High Court'

Justice Rao also rapped the CPI(M) for claiming that the High Court would refuse to hear its petition regarding the anti-encroachment drive. "How can you say that High Court won't take the plea? Which bench has refused? How are you saying this, you're disrespecting the High Court?" the bench asked.

"Filing petitions like this is not right. You spent the whole day here and you could have gone to the High Court instead. This is too much some party coming to us and telling us the HC won't hear," it added.

After being pulled up by the top court, the CPI(M) withdrew its petition and demanded to file a plea in the High Court. The party has sought two days' time to file a fresh petition and urged the bench to hold the demolition until then.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas, including Shaheen Bagh. Last month, Delhi municipal authorities had come under fire from civil rights groups and Opposition parties after they bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.