SC Stays Bombay HC's Acquittal In 'no Sexual Assault without Skin-to-skin Contact' Verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the acquittal of the accused in the case where Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had said that groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" cannot be termed as sexual assault as defined under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

'The order in question is unprecedented'

A Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also issued notice to the accused in the case, seeking his response in two weeks. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the order in question is "unprecedented" and is "likely to set a dangerous precedent." CJI Bobde has directed the Attorney General to file a proper petition challenging the judgment,

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, in a judgment passed on January 19, held that there must be "skin-to-skin contact with sexual intent" for an act to be considered sexual assault. In her verdict, the judge said mere groping will not fall under the definition of sexual assault. The judgment has drawn the ire of child rights bodies and activists, who have described it as "absolutely unacceptable, outrageous and obnoxious".

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court passed the order while hearing a petition by Satish, who convicted by a local court under Sections 354, 363 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

"The appellant/ accused is convicted for the offence of 'sexual assault'. As per the definition of 'sexual assault', a 'physical contact with sexual intent without penetration' is an essential ingredient of the offence," read the court order dated January 19. "The act of pressing of the breast of the child aged 12 years, in the absence of any specific detail as to whether the top was removed or whether he inserted his hand inside top and pressed her breast, would not fall in the definition of 'sexual assault'. It would certainly fall within the definition of the offence under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code," it said.

"Admittedly, it is not the case of the prosecution that the appellant removed her top and pressed her breast. As such, there is no direct physical contact i.e. skin to skin with sexual intent without penetration," read the court order. The court convicted the man under Section 354 of IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigours imprisonment for one year and to pay a fine of Rs 500.

(With agency inputs)