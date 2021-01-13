SC Stays FIR Against BJP Bengal Neta Kabir Bose; Issues Notice On Vendetta Charge

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the FIR proceedings against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose over his plea stating that the cases filed against him were false and a result of a political vendetta at the hands of the TMC.

The Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Hrishikesh Roy stayed the FIR after studying a special incident report filed by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the matter.

Kabir Bose had filed a petition in the top court stating that scores of FIRs were being filed against him in Bengal out of political vengeance and he was being taken illegally into custody and kept under extreme torturous conditions.

In his plea before the apex court seeking quashing of the FIR against him, Bose stated, "There is wreaking of political vengeance and specific targeting of the Petitioner by the State Government, ruling TMC and its MP Kalyan Bannerji, due to the political and personal rivalry and is praying that this Court safeguards the Petitioner from the threats to his life and liberty."

Scuffle between TMC workers and Bose's security personnel

Bose claimed that on December 6 last year, he and his CISF detail, running with him in Serampore came under heavy attack and sloganeering by TMC leader Santosh Kumar Singh just outside his residence at around 8 pm. As per protocol, the CISF personnel immediately took Bose to a safe location.

The petition claims that till 2 am that night, the entire building was under siege by over 200 TMC goons led by MP Kalyan Banerji. Bose further claimed that these actions were supported actively by the State Police. The next morning, the West Bengal Police cordoned off the building and prevented his exit, citing law and order issues.

When he later went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the incident, the officers arrested him, the plea said. Bose claimed that he was deliberately kept in a COVID-19 isolation ward for several hours in "utter violation of his right to life."

Bose and five other BJP leaders had filed a petition in the Supreme Court alleging a witch-hunt by the West Bengal Police at the behest of the Trinamool Congress Party. They had sought the transfer of all cases registered against them by the state Police to the CBI.

