SC Stays FIRs Filed By West Bengal Police On OpIndia Journalists; Editor Hails Decision

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the investigation in three FIRs registered by West Bengal police against OpIndia editor Nupur J Sharma, her husband Vaibhav Sharma, CEO/founder Rahul Roushan and OpIndia's Hindi editor Ajeet Bharti. The FIRs which were filed by the West Bengal police were stayed by an SC-bench comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the OpIndia editors had argued that the editors were selectively targeted by the West Bengal police for news reports criticising the Trinamool government.

Supreme Court stays FIR against OpIndia journalists

Talking to Republic TV, Opindia editor Nupur Sharma recounted how she and her husband were allegedly harassed by the police via multiple interrogations. She revealed that one of the FIRs was for a news report on a 'secular Durga puja pandal playing Azaan' in October 2019. Several other news media including Republic had reported on the same.

"We got an FIR notice (from Kolkata police) regarding the interrogation of my husband and was interrogated for hours. As he is ridiculously apolitical, they realised they could not pin him down, and then I received an FIR and summons from the police asking me to appear at Kolkata police's headquarters at Lal Bazaar. I was then interrogated by the rowdy section of the detective department - which usually interrogates hardened criminals, Naxals, crime lords etc. Later another FIR was filed on a 9-month-old article about a Durga Puja pandal playing Azaan," she said.

OpIndia editor hails SC's decision

Hailing the Supreme Court for its intervention, she said it was good to know that journalists' interests were protected. She also highlighted the importance for upholding press freedom. The new report mentioned by Sharma was about a complaint filed organisers of a Durga Puja Pandal - which mentioned a Trinamool MLA, alleging that religious sentiments of Hindus were hurt after a video was circulated on social media that depicted an idol of Durga with Azaan playing in the backdrop.

She added,"Through it all we tried to stay calm and trust the process of the law. The Supreme Court has reinstated my belief now that when you side with the right, justice does prevail. It is happy to know that someone is there to look after us who the institutions want to hound, look after our freedom of speech and freedom of the press".

