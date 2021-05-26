SC Stays Raj HC Order Prohibiting Police From Arresting Accused Facing Up To 3 Yrs In Jail

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Rajasthan High Court order restraining the police from making the arrest of the accused facing up to 3 years in jail. A division bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai was hearing a Special Leave Petition filed by the Rajasthan High Court against the order passed by the single bench of Justice Pankaj Bhandari on May 17. Appearing for the HC, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria told that the directions of the bench were problematic and state counsel Manish Singhvi agreed with him.

Issuing a notice returnable in 6 weeks, the SC stated a counter-affidavit can be filed in the meanwhile. It is pertinent to note that it also stayed the direction to the Registrar (Judicial), Jaipur Bench and the Registrar (Judicial), Principal Seat, Jodhpur, to not list the bail applications in offences, where the maximum sentence extends up to three years, till the reopening of courts after the summer vacation. During the hearing, advocates Gopal Jha and Shreyash Bharadwaj also represented the High Court.

The contentious HC order

Justice Bhandari's order dated May 17 came on an anticipatory bail plea for an offence wherein the maximum sentence extended to three years. Pointing out that there is a huge pendency of bail applications as of date, he mentioned that 5 judges at the Jaipur bench of the HC are hearing bail matters in addition to other matters assigned to them. The grave condition of the COVID-19 pandemic was also factored in while pronouncing this order.

According to Justice Bhandari, the arrests in such cases might prove to be counterproductive owing to the risk of novel coronavirus spread in the jail. Directing the state DGP to pass to issue instructions to all officers in this regard, he noted that the listing of bail applications under Section 438 of the CrPC before Sessions Court and High Court will be avoided. Earlier on May 8, the CJI-led SC bench passed a slew of directions to decongest prisons amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.