SC Suggests Formation Of Apex Body To Regulate 'freebies' Offered By Parties During Polls

In view of political parties promising to distribute freebies during election campaigns, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, observed that there is a need for an apex body consisting of members from the Niti Aayog, the Finance Commission, ruling and opposition parties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other stakeholders to examine such practices. The top court said that the issue of freebies given by the political parties during election campaigns is a “serious economic issue” and needs to be examined.

While hearing a plea filed against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli stated, "All stakeholders who want the freebies and who are opposing it, including RBI, NITI Aayog, and opposition parties, have to be involved in this process of making some constructive suggestion."

The apex court also asked the Central government, Election Commission, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and other petitioners to submit their suggestions within seven days on the composition of an expert body that will examine how to regulate freebies and also submit a report on it.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre supported the petition and said that mindless distribution of freebies would soon head us towards 'economic disaster' and would have an adverse effect on voters.

After the CJI sought an opinion from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, he said, "It’s a serious issue but difficult to control politically. The Finance Commission when it does allocation to various states, they can take into account the debt of the state and the quantum of freebies. The finance commission is the appropriate authority to deal with it."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also informed that the apex court earlier, in its previous judgments, had instructed that a manifesto was part of the promises of a political party and suggested that the Central government could bring in a law to deal with the existing issue.

Further, the court observed that the promising of freebies by political parties is a serious issue which may influence the electorate and affect the fairness of polls.