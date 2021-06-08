SC Takes Cognisance Of Children Orphaned By COVID-19, Urged To Stop Their Illegal Adoption

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday directed the states and the union territories to take action against NGOs involved in the illegal adoption of children. In addition, the Supreme Court has also asked state governments to make provisions in order to ensure the continuation of education of children who were orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also asked the states to identify children who were orphaned due to the pandemic.

SC asks states and Union Territories to assist children affected by COVID-19

The Supreme Court in its order stated that immediate relief should follow the identification of children without any delay. Moreover, the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) have been asked to conduct inquiries an d pass orders which will be implemented without any delay. The SC has also directed the authorities to make sure that Central and State government benefits reach the children.

"Immediate relief should follow the identification of such children without any delay. Thereafter, the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) should conduct inquiries and pass suitable orders expeditiously which have to be implemented without any delay. Monitoring of children by CWC and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) should be conducted on a periodical basis. Suitable steps should be taken by CWC’s to ensure that the benefits announced by the Central Government/State Governments should reach the children." the order added.

Citing the data provided by the state governments and union territories, the SC order asserts that over 30,000 children have been orphaned, lost one parent or abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also added that Delhi and West Bengal have not added the correct data.

"The information provided by the State Governments/Union Territories on the ‘Bal Swaraj’ Portal upto 05.06.2021 shows that there are 30,071 children who have become orphans or have lost one parent or abandoned. The break-up given in the affidavit filed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is that there are 3,621 orphans, 26,176 children who have lost one parent and 274 children who have been abandoned. The State-wise data that is given in the affidavit filed by NCPCR shows that NCT of Delhi and the State of West Bengal have not uploaded the correct information." it added

Therefore, the District Child Protection Officers (DCPO) has been asked to attend to the children and the guardians to check if the guardian will take care of the child. The SC has also asked the officials to conduct an assessment of the immediate needs of the child and the financial condition of the guardian. The officials will therefore be responsible for ensuring that adequate provisions are made for ration, food, medicines and clothing etc. for the child, apart from a sum of Rs 2000 every month.

"The learned Amicus Curiae has suggested that the DCPO should meet the child and the guardian immediately after receipt of information and ascertain the willingness of the guardian to take care of the child apart from making an assessment of the immediate needs of the child and the financial condition of the guardian," it added

The officials have been further asked to visit the children at least once a month as a follow-up to check if the well-being of the children. Considering the children's education, the SC has asked the states and UTs that those studying in government schools should be encouraged to continue while the children in private school will have to be provided with some arrangements, at least for a period of six months till an arrangement is made.

SC on illegal adoption of children

The Supreme Court remarked that state government and union territories are directed to prevent any NGO from collecting funds in the names of the affected children by disclosing their identity and inviting interested persons to adopt them.