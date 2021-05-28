SC Takes Note Of Children Orphaned Amid COVID-19, Directs States To Offer Immediate Relief

On Friday, the Supreme Court took cognizance of children who have become orphans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directed states to provide 'immediate relief' to them. A two-judge vacation bench of Justices LN Rao and Aniruddha Bose directed district administrations to identify orphan children and upload their data on National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) website by Saturday evening.

The apex court's decision came after a plea was filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking identification of orphaned children and providing them immediate relief by the state governments. However, there are few states which have already announced financial aid and free education on their part for the children who lost their parents amid the pandemic.

Punjab Government

The Punjab government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the state government will provide Rs 1500 per month as social security pension for families that have lost their earning member and all those children who were orphaned during the pandemic will receive free education till graduation. This aid will come into effect from July 1, 2021. In the case of orphaned children, free education will be provided till the age of 21 years.

Andhra Pradesh Government

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed his officials to work towards creating a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh for every child who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection.

Delhi Government

The Delhi government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also pledged to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member to COVID.

Chhattisgarh Government

The Chhattisgarh Government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed that his government will also try to shape the future of those children and enhance the education of such students by providing a scholarship of Rs 500 per month. The decision has been implemented under Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme.

COVID Situation in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,86,364 new COVID-19 cases, 2,59,459 discharges & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,75,55,457

Total discharges: 2,48,93,410

Death toll: 3,18,895

Active cases: 23,43,152

Total vaccination: 20,57,20,660

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PIXABAY/PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)