SC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of UP's Decision To Allow Kanwar Yatra; Hearing On July 16

In a big development, the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra amid the COVID-19 crisis. An SC bench headed by Justice RF Nariman said that it was disturbed by a newspaper report which stated that Uttarakhand had barred the Yatra with its hindsight of experience. Thereafter, it issued notice to the UP and Uttarakhand governments besides the Centre and asked them to file an early response so that the matter can be heard on Friday, July 16.

Justice Nariman observed, "The citizens of India are completely perplexed. They don't know what is going on. And all this amid the Prime Minister, when asked about the third wave of COVID striking the nation, saying 'we cannot compromise even one bit'".

Speaking to the media a day earlier, Union MoS Tourism Ajay Bhatt stated, "The (COVID) variant found in Uttarakhand's Gadarpur can increase the chances of virus spread. We don't want to risk people's lives. Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Govt took the right decision timely".

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the decision of Uttar Pradesh government to allow Kanwar Yatra amid #COVID19.



A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman issues notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government. The Court will hear the matter on July 16. pic.twitter.com/O5GbmyEj1u — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Confusion over Kanwar Yatra

The fortnight-long yatra which is set to commence on July 25 witnesses a large gathering of pilgrims from multiple states who head to Haridwar and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Feared to be a potential superspreader event amid the impending third wave of the novel coronavirus, the Kanwar Yatra has come under the scanner. Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has emphasised that COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks will be followed during the Kanwar Yatra.

However, the Uttarakhand branch of the Indian Medical Association wrote to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 9 urging him not to allow the pilgrimage. This came amid reports that the Dhami administration was revisiting its stance after Yogi Adityanath spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart. But, the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister asserted, "God will not desire that someone should lose their life. Even he will not like it. Our first priority is to save the lives of people".

Already, the Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the Char Dham Yatra asserting that allowing this would be akin to "inviting a calamity" amid the threat of a third wave and the Delta plus variant. It also observed that there was a "direct correlation between the Kumbh Mela gathering and consequent deaths" in the state. At present, there are 819 and 1479 active novel coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh respectively.