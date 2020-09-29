SC Tells J-K Administration To Reply On Plea Challenging Detention Of Mehbooba Mufti

In a major respite to the PDP, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti’s amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act. The top court said that detention cannot be forever and "some via media" should be explored.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy while hearing the plea said that PDP leader should place a request to the authorities for attending party meetings. The apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention.

After a gap of nearly 7 months, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea by Iltija after she modified her petition challenging the detention of the PDP chief. She requested the inclusion of additional grounds of challenge and prayers after the J&K administration extended her mother's detention under the PSA on May 5 and July 31.

Originally filed in February, Iltija Mufti's petition was listed for hearing on March 18. However, the matter was not heard owing to the COVID-induced restrictions. Seeking an early hearing on her habeas corpus petition, she had highlighted that the J&K administration had not responded despite being issued a notice by the apex court on February 26.

Read: PDP Expels Nazir Ahmad Yattoo For Anti-party Activities; Netas' Movement Still Restricted

Read: 'BJP validating Jinnah's two-nation theory': Mehbooba Mufti in latest charge

Prolonged incarceration

Mehbooba Mufti served as the Chief Minister of J&K for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government. Multiple leaders including her and NC's Farooq and Omar Abdullah were detained in August 2019, when a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant.

Additionally, the state was bifurcated into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. In April, she was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. This was designated as a subsidiary jail by the J&K administration.

Read: PDP Leaders Demand Visitation Rights For Mehbooba Mufti, Cite Constitutional Entitlements

Read: Senior PDP leaders meet for first time after revocation of J-K's special status