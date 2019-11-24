SC To Decide On Maharashtra Floor-test On Monday, Seeks Critical Letters & Issues Notices

In a massive development, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, has stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. It has also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. The three-judge SC bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.

Shiv Sena arguments

While arguing in the Court, Kapil Sibal who was representing Shiv Sena has demanded for immediate floor test stating, "If they say they have the majority, they must show the majority. We are ready for a floor test today." He further slammed the governor stating he is biased to a party, adding that there are no records of MLAs being invited. He has alleged that the governor's act in recommending and the president's rule revoking smacks of bias, is malafide, and contrary to all norms.

NCP arguments

Meanwhile, his peer Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi who was representing the NCP has stated that the letter submitted by NCP CLP leader Jayant Patil to Governor which states that the support given to BJP by Ajit Pawar is illegal. He added, "NCP has passed a resolution to remove Ajit Pawar as it's assembly leader. It has sent a letter this morning signed by 41 out of 54 MLAs to Governor telling him that support given to BJP by him is illegal."

BJP arguments

Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing BJP MLAs and two Independent MLAs, has challenged the maintainability of the petition filed in the Supreme Court. He also stated that the Maharashtra Governor’s decision is not subjected to judicial review and that the action of the governor is immune. He stated, "If you (Sena-NCP-Congress) were keen to form the government, you would have formed the government in 17 days."

Hotel politics

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to return back to NCP folds, to which he has refused. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena - Congress MLAs are holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs are holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.