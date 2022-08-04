SC To Decide On Referring Petitions Of Shiv Sena Factions To Larger Bench By August 8

The Supreme Court will take a call on referring the pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena to a 5-judge Constitution Bench by Monday, August 8, amid a tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. While Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were the first ones to move the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, the Thackeray faction challenged the new government formation and the Speaker's election. The SC urged the EC to not decide for now on the plea filed by the Shinde camp seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

The CJI ruled, "Heard all counsels. Counsels submitted issues. We will decide whether to refer the matter to a 5-judge Constitution bench. The EC has decided on August 8 to submit reply by the Uddhav faction. They will seek time. EC to grant a reasonable adjournment. We will take a call by Monday."

Hearing in the SC

Reading the revised set of questions of law, Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve reiterated that the anti-defection law is not an anti-dissent law. When the CJI observed that we cannot totally ignore the importance of a political party as it will be harmful for democracy, Salve explained that no MLA had left the party in this case. Maintaining that the Assembly Speaker shouldn't be barred from deciding the disqualification pleas, he also argued that all actions in the House can't be held illegal if legislators are disqualified later.

Queen's Counsel Harish Salve noted, "There are two important cases. It may be that a political party can decide to condone (anti-party activity. So it is not a per se illegality. And if months go by before disqualification is decided, are the votes given and decisions taken in the house, are they rendered illegal"? He added, "Relating back does not mean everything you have done in the house is rendered illegal. Then it will be havoc. Relating back means disqualification relates back but the actions in the house are protected".

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal argued on behalf of the Thackeray faction that this matter does not require to be referred to a larger bench. His colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi stressed, "This is not a normal case. Here the entire claim is based on the support of the majority of MLAs. If they are disqualified, the claim goes. Where does the balance of convenience lie? Why should it be made irreversible and fait accompli"? Thereafter, EC's lawyer Arvind Datar stated that the 10th schedule of the Constitution doesn't bar the poll body from deciding the claim raised by a party faction.