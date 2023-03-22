SC To Deliver Its Verdict On Land Allotment For Lawyers' Chambers On March 23

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a plea moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to convert a land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the top court for the construction of lawyers' chambers.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is likely to deliver its order.

The top court which reserved its order on March 17 had said it would take up the issue of allotment of land for lawyers' chambers with the government.

The bench also comprising Justices S K Kaul and P S Narasimha had asked SCBA president Vikas Singh as to how can a judicial order be passed to take over the land for allotment of chambers.

“Lawyers are part of us... But can we use our own judicial powers to safeguard our own people? It seems like the Supreme Court is exercising its own judicial powers to meet its own needs...

“We must trust the court to take it up on the administrative side with the government. A signal must not go to the government that we can bulldoze their authority by passing judicial orders,” the bench had said.

The CJI had said the government engages with the top court on the administrative side and the issue can be put to it.

The SCBA president, however, had said his reservation is that the bar and other stakeholders will not be a part of such administrative consultation.