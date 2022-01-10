SC To Form Committee Headed By Ex-apex Court Judge To Probe PM Modi's Security Breach

In a massive development on Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge to probe PM Modi's security breach. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organisation named "Lawyer's Voice" which sought an independent inquiry in this matter. Observing that the security lapse was intentional on part of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, it demanded the suspension of Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay.

During the previous hearing, the SC had directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of the PM's Punjab visit. The top court indicated that DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency and ADGP (security) of Punjab might be included in the committee. However, more clarity on the final composition of the panel will become emerge when the SC pronounces its order. Moreover, the functioning of the committees appointed by the Punjab government and the MHA to probe the security lapse will remain suspended.

DGP Chandigarh, NIA IG, Registrar General of Punjab & Haryana HC may be part of proposed panel to probe security breach during PM's visit:CJI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2022

Details of the hearing

At the outset, Punjab Advocate General DS Patwalia apprised the court of the show cause notices sent to seven state officials which asked them to respond on why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. He stated, "On what basis has their finding come? The evidence is not before you? It presumes and premeditates everything against us! I don’t expect a fair hearing, please appoint an independent committee. Hang my officers if they’re at fault".

Clarifying that these show cause notices were sent before the SC's order staying the functioning of the probe committees, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted provisions of the Special Protection Group Act. Referring to the "Blue Book of the SPG, he said that the DGP was responsible for the implementation of the provisions pertaining to the PM's protection. On this occasion, he pointed out that the DGP had failed to provide inputs even as the crowds started gathering in the morning. The SG also revealed that no intimation was given to PM Modi's convoy until it reached the flyover.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed, "There was no communication. There has to be communication that there’s a clear road, and if there’s a blockade stop them 4 km away. There was complete intelligence failure"! He added, "This was not an unscheduled travel. The PM was to travel by air on the 5th, but it was intimated to all state agencies that there are climate issues and PM will travel by route also. There was also a rehearsal".

He also argued that PM Modi's convoy embarked on the road journey only after the SPG in-charge spoke to the DGP. After the bench questioned the haste in which the Centre had purportedly held the Chief Secretary and DGP guilty for the security lapse, Mehta suggested that the MHA committee can be allowed to examine the matter and report to the court. However, the Punjab Advocate General stuck to his demand of an independent probe citing that the Centre's committee has already formed a prima facie opinion of guilt.