SC To Hear Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Rakesh Pandey's Encounter By UP Police On Aug 25

The Supreme Court on August 25 will hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair, independent and impartial investigation into the alleged encounter of wanted criminal Rakesh Pandey in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Rakesh Pandey was killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on August 9, according to IG UP STF, Amitabh Yash. The encounter took place near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices V Ramasubramanian and A S Bopanna, will on August 25, Tuesday, hear the PIL filed by lawyer, Vishal Tiwari. Tiwari had moved and filed the PIL before the apex court on August 9 with respect to the alleged encounter. He has sought a direction for a fair, independent and impartial investigation into the case and direction from the apex court for the probe by the CBI.

He also sought a direction that the FIR (First Information Report) should be registered for the offences under section 302 (Murder), 201 (Destruction of Evidence), 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the police officials who had conducted the alleged encounter of Rakesh Pandey. Tiwari in his petition has urged the top court, to constitute a three-member enquiry commission to investigate the case in which the members shall be the retired judges of high courts and commission shall be headed by the retired judge of Supreme Court.

Rakesh Dubey encounter

In a significant success for the Uttar Pradesh Police, a dreaded gangster named Rakesh Pandey was killed in an encounter by the UP Special Task Force (STF) on August 9, according to IG UP STF, Amitabh Yash. The encounter took place near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow.

Rakesh Pandey was responsible for the killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in November 2005 - one of the most shocking political murders in the history of Uttar Pradesh. There were 10 cases registered against Rakesh Pandey under serious sections of the Indian Penal Code. The cases were registered in Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Mau and Lucknow.

Pandey, a resident of Kopaganj in Mau, was involved in many criminal incidents. He was close to Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi. After the murder of Munna Bajrangi, Rakesh Pandey a.k.a Hanuman Pandey became a big shooter of Mukhtar Ansari gang. He was carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh.

