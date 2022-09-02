SC To Hear On Sep 9 Plea Seeking Release Of Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on September 9 a plea which has sought direction to the Centre to negotiate with the Sri Lankan government the release of arrested Indian fishermen.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath which asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner to serve copy of the petition to the central agency.

The petition, filed by Tamil Nadu resident K K Ramesh, has said Indian naval ships should provide security to the Indian fishermen within international maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka, and monitor illegal activities in the interest of the nation.

"The petitioner states that on December 20, 2021, 55 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing, and on December 21, 2021, 13 were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing," said the plea, drawn by advocate C R Jaya Sukin.

The plea claimed several Indian fishermen were illegally arrested by Sri Lankan naval personnel and were kept in the jails there where they were not given proper food and drinking water.

It said it is the bounden duty of the government to protect the citizens of its country.

The petition claimed the Indian government has not taken any strong action about it.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)