SC To Hear Param Bir Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into 'malpractices' By Anil Deshmukh Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the plea of ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking a CBI probe into the alleged "corrupt malpractices" of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The petition will come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy at 11 am. Singh has also challenged the order transferring him from the Mumbai Police Commissioner's post and sought protection from any coercive steps that might be initiated against him in retaliation.

Attributing political motives to the transfer, the plea noted, "The decision to transfer the petitioner from his posting as the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai vide the impugned notification dated 17.03.2021 is more of a politically influenced move by certain political parties, aggrieved by the revelation of corrupt practices of Shri Anil Deshmukh to senior leaders and the Hon'ble Chief Minister." READ | 92-year-old Julio Ribeiro 'unavailable' to probe Param Bir Singh's claims; asks Pawar to

Allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer as Home Guards Commandant General was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dismissed the need for Deshmukh's resignation, the MVA as a collective is yet to officially rule out this possibility. In a bid to downplay Singh's claims, Pawar alleged that Deshmukh did not meet Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in February.

To buttress his point, he mentioned that the NCP leader had been hospitalised in Nagpur from February 5-15 owing to COVID-19 and underwent home quarantine thereafter till February 27. However, this claim was rubbished with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pointing out that the NCP leader held a press conference on February 15. When the passenger manifest dated February 15 and a hospital letter clarifying that he was fit to fly emerged in the public domain, the Maharashtra Home Minister finally acknowledged that he returned to Mumbai on February 15 itself.