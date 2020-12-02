SC To Hear Plea Against MP HC Order Telling Molestation Accused To Get Victim To Tie Rakhi

The Supreme Court will on November 2 hear the matter in which the petitioners including lawyer Aparna Bhat have demanded direction against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's bail order in which 'tying Rakhi' was a bail condition in a case of outraging modesty. The Supreme Court had in October sought Attorney General's assistance on a plea for stay on the Madhya Pradesh High Court order which granted bail to an accused in a molestation case on the condition that he would request the alleged victim to tie him 'Rakhi.'

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar had issued notice to the office of Attorney General KK Venugopal on an appeal filed by nine women lawyers who have said that courts across the country should be restrained from imposing such conditions as these are “against the principle of law”. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, in its July 30 order, had granted bail to the accused and imposed a condition that he along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant and request her to tie ‘Rakhi’ to him.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the petitioners including lawyer Aparna Bhat, told the bench that "the trauma of the victim is trivialised by such conditions," Parikh told the bench, also comprising Justice BR Gavai. In their appeal, the petitioners have sought a stay of the bail conditions imposed on the accused by the High Court. The plea said that substantial questions of law, including whether in a case seeking bail it is appropriate for a court to impose extraneous conditions which allows contact between the accused and the complainant, is involved in the matter.

It also said another question of law which arises for consideration of the apex court in the matter is whether the High Court ought to have employed circumspection and sensitivity while dealing with a case involving a sexual offence having been committed against a woman. It alleged that imposing such a condition results in "further victimization of the survivor" in her own house. "Moreover, the said bail condition also goes a step further by stating that respondent No 2 (accused) tender Rs 5,000 to the son the complainant,” it said.

