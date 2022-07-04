SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Centre's Agnipath Military Recruitment Scheme Next Week

In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear pleas challenging the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment to military services, next week.

A vacation bench of SC Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari on Monday said that when the apex court reopens after the summer vacation, applications challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme will be listed before an appropriate bench the next week.

It is pertinent to mention that several PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court demanding the quashing of the military recruitment scheme announced by the Central government last month. In response to this, the Central government has also filed a caveat application last month in the apex court.

Centre files caveat application in SC

Earlier on June 21, the Centre filed a caveat application in the SC in connection with the pleas challenging Agnipath, urging the apex court to hear the government's perspective before taking any decision.

Notably, a PIL was filed by Advocate ML Sharma in SC seeking quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath Scheme saying that the scheme was "illegal and unconstitutional".

"Quash the notification/ press note dated June 14, issued by the Defense Ministry being illegal, unconstitutional and void ab-initio and ultra vires to the Constitution of India in the interest of justice," the PIL reads.

Another PIL was filed by Advocate Harsh Ajay Singh seeking directions to the Centre to reconsider its armed forces recruitment scheme. "Announcement of the scheme has caused nation-wide protest in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties of the trained 'Agniveers'," the PIL read. Similar PILs have been filed in the SC seeking the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre, on June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be recruited on a short-term contract in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Notably, almost 46,000 youth will be recruited in 2022 and the number of recruits is expected to go up by 5,000 every year.

Soldiers would receive a monthly salary of around Rs 30,000-40,000. The recruitment is scheduled to begin within 90 days and beneficiaries will also be entitled to awards, medals, and insurance. Under the scheme, the first four years will not be taken into consideration for fixing the final pensionary benefits (if recruited on a permanent basis).

After four years, up to 25% could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75% will be eligible for ‘Seva Nidhi’ packages of Rs 11-12 lakh and will be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career.