SC To Hear Pleas On Contempt Of Court Against RBI Guv & Others In Loan Moratorium Matter

Taking note of the negligence of the apex court’s previous order by the Reserve Bank of India Governor, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is set to hear a batch of fresh petitions seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Shaktikanta Das. The RBI governor and others were allegedly found to be flouting the top court’s earlier order of turning the accounts of petitioners as non-performing assets in connection with the case belonging to a moratorium matter.

Supreme Court to hear plea against RBI Governor on the disobedience of SC's order

This comes after a batch of petitioners moved the SC saying that the Reserve Bank of India, was duty-bound to ensure the compliance of the top court’s order throughout the country but they failed to do so. The petition was filed by various traders, including Aslam trading company, Mandeep Singh, Ajay hotel and restaurant, Aziz trading company, etc. The three judge panel of the Supreme court will be hearing the petition against the RBI chief on September 3. The panel will be headed by Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and comprise of Justices Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli.

Earlier, last year on September 30 2020, the Supreme Court has passed an order which was a professional on landing banks and institutions throughout the country. The order was in favour of all the borrower’s accounts and directed to provide a grant of relief from financial stress during COVID-19. As per a report by news agency ANI, one of the petitioners said that "the contentious act of the respondent has not only disobeyed the court’s order but has also caused severe irreparable damage and loss to the petitioners."



In the petition, the petitioner further added that "the contemptuous act of the respondent has shaken the confidence of the public and has degraded the trust of the borrowers. During the pandemic, where all were facing worst scenario and financial stress the respondent's act is very disgraceful and contemptuous."

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the RBI issued a circular on March 27 allowing lending institutions to extend a moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans due between March 1 and May 31, 2020. After that, the moratorium was extended until August 31, 2020. In September of last year, the Supreme Court issued an order in the loan moratorium case, stating that accounts that had not been designated non-performing assets (NPAs) as of August 31, 2020, could not be declared as such until further notice. The petitioners claimed that the respondent, RBI, and others had allegedly declared the petitioners' account as NPA, thus violating the stay order issued by the Supreme Court on September 3, 2020.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI