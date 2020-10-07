In Disha Salian Case, Supreme Court To Hear Petition Demanding Court-monitored CBI Probe

In the latest development in the Disha Salian case, the Supreme Court is all set to hear a petition on Thursday demanding a Court-monitored CBI enquiry into the suspicious death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor, Yuvraj Singh, on Sunday, spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the pace of CBI investigation in the late actor's mysterious death. He opined that if Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai is nabbed, it will help solve Sushant's case in a big way. He said, "Firstly, the enquiry is going fine from my side. The CBI should definitely file an FIR. High time that they move ahead. Can't have a slow-moving system. It is clear that it is a double homicide. We've been asking to catch Rohan Rai and get his Narco-analysis done. The case finishes there. If we catch him, everything will be clear."

"With Narcotics probe, sort of a diversion is created. Would request Sushant's family to come upfront and talk. If Vikas Singh is claiming that it is 200% death by strangulation then the probe should be move really fast. There are too many cover-ups. First thing to crack this case is to catch Disha Salian's fiance. Sushant's money was swindled. He was sedated, he was kept in the dark, he was kept away from his family — this is a planned murder. I understand the impatience of Sushant's fans, but don't lose hope. The truth will be out soon," Yuvraj added.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though evidence and accounts have contested that claim, including Republic's own investigations, and also Nitesh Rane who has contended that Rohan Rai - the fiance of Disha Salian - knows the full real details of what happened on the night she died but has been missing since then. Rane insists that Rohan Rai must be summoned by the CBI for questioning.