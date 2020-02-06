SC To Pronounce Issues In 'Right To Pray' Reviews On Feb 10; Arguments From Feb 12

Setting a date for the 'Right to pray' the Supreme Court on Thursday announced that the court will pronounce an order the issues to be heard by the court on Monday - February 10. It will also pronounce order on whether such issues can be referred to a larger Bench in a review on February 10 after it reserved its verdict on Thursday. The hearing on the larger issues thus framed will begin from Wednesday - February 12 - which will last for 10 days as previously ordered by CJI S A Bobde.

Previously, on January 13, the nine-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde adjourned 'Right to pray' hearings by three weeks to the first week of February, to hear the issues pertaining to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. On January 28, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Supreme Court that the parties have not been able to narrow down the issues regarding the case. The Supreme Court had asked 4 senior lawyers to convene a meeting for deciding issues to be taken up by each lawyer - similar to the Ayodhya hearings.

Earlier on January 9, the Supreme Court set up a 9-judge Constitution Bench which would hear the right to pray matter from January 13 onwards on a day-to-day basis. This development comes nearly two months after a 5-member Constitution Bench comprising former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Nariman, Khanwilkar, Chandrachud and Malhotra decided to expand the scope of the Sabarimala review pleas clubbing it with the entry of women in mosques and the tower of silence, the legality of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community and referred it to a larger bench for adjudication. The nine-judge bench led by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde comprises of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, M M Shantanagoudar, S A Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. Inspite of the review, there will not be a stay on the earlier judgment which allowed the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50 years into Sabarimala temple - which has still not been allowed in practice by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Kerala government.

